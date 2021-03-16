JoAnne Marilyn Nelson, age 84, of St. Croix Falls, WI, finished her earthly journey the evening of Thursday, March 4, 2021 and now resides in her Heavenly home. JoAnne was born one of three children to parents John and Dorothy Vandenberg on May 23, 1936. She grew up alongside her brother, Arnold, and sister, Sharon, on a country farm outside of Baldwin, WI and graduated from Baldwin High School with the class of 1954.
JoAnne held many different careers in her lifetime. JoAnne’s first job was at the Baldwin Creamery. She was a nurse’s assistant at both the River Falls and Hudson hospitals. JoAnne was a real estate agent, managed the office at Luther Park Bible Camp, and was in various different types of business accounting positions, including payroll and bookkeeping. However, her favorite roles in life were being a wife and a mother, raising her children in Hudson, WI.
In October of 1955, JoAnne married her best friend, Victor Nelson, at the First Reformed Church in Baldwin, WI. The couple had four cherished children: Linda, Stewart, Brenda, and Julie. JoAnne was very proud of her children, and it showed in every moment she spent time with or spoke of them.
Just as JoAnne explored many different careers, she also had a variety of interests and hobbies throughout her life. JoAnne spent much of her free time outdoors gardening, and enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, and taking the kids camping and fishing. Many of the fruits and vegetables from her gardens were canned and used in JoAnne’s famous family feasts. She sang in the choir of every church she attended.
JoAnne’s adventurous spirit also led her across the country. She and Victor would often take car rides through the countryside, traversing back roads along the way. JoAnne has been through all 50 states, and made 13 trips to Alaska. She made several trips to Green Bay, WI to see Packers’ games with Victor. After a 24 hour delay, because her plane caught fire, she made it to Dublin, Ireland for a month to help Linda and John with the homeless ministry at the Lighthouse with Dublin Christian Mission. She took a ferry to England and enjoyed visiting with the local people. She sang as part of the chorus for a worship album in Belfast.
At her bedside, she was told that she would never be lost to her family, as we all knew where she was going. However she will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have JoAnne be a part of their lives.
JoAnne’s memory and love will live on in the hearts of her husband of 65 years, Victor; four children, Linda (John) Harrison of Freeport, TX, Stewart (Ana) Nelson of Longboat Key, FL, Brenda (Kraig) McConaughey of Somerset, WI, and Julie Nelson of Somerset, WI; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Tamara) Grass, Justin (Rachel) Johnson, Thiago Grijo Dal-Toe Nelson (Mariana). , and Beige McConaughey; five great-grandchildren, Silas and Cholena Grass, Tyson and Zoey Johnson, and Valentina Dal-Toe Nelson; sister, Sharon (Roger) Wolske; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Vandenberg, and her stepfather, Harry Grotenhuis; grandson, Nicholas Grijo Nelson; and brother, Arnold (Connie)Vandenberg.
A Funeral Service for JoAnne was held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002. A Visitation was held for two hours prior to the service. JoAnne’s funeral was livestreamed. Private Interment will occur at the Baldwin Cemetery at a later date.
