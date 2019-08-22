JoAnne E. Jacobson, age 87, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Baldwin Care Center. JoAnne was born on December 8, 1931, the daughter of John and Josie (Karnes) Hilmanowske. On June 20, 1953 she was united in marriage to Clyde Jacobson at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Woodville, WI. JoAnne worked at the Brownwood, Stuckey’s, Smeads (River Falls), and she worked together with Clyde to run the Baldwin Dairy Queen for 20 years and the Ellsworth Dairy Queen for 13 years.
JoAnne was an incredibly devoted wife, as well as a proud mom and grandma. She loved to spend time in the family kitchen, where she made many of her famous dishes such as potato salad, scalloped corn and her coveted ‘Grandma’s buns.’ She thoroughly enjoyed teaching her children and grandchildren how to play a number of games like dominoes, dice, and cards. She found her permanent dancing partner in Clyde; they danced many nights away to Polka music and the occasional Elvis tune.
JoAnne will remain in the hearts of her children, Lee (Betty) Jacobson, Keith (Darlene) Jacobson, Carol (David) Hauge, and Dean (Kathryn) Jacobson; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Gene (Donna) Hilmanowske; as well as other extended family and numerous close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clyde Jacobson; parents, John and Josie; siblings, Ralph Hilmanowske, LeRoy (Pearl) Hilmanowske, and Betty (Kenneth) Anderson; and grandson, Joseph Jacobson.
A visitation for JoAnne will be held from 4-8PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Hammond, WI, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
