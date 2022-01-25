Joann Carol Nelson, age 69, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on January 19, at Western Wisconsin Health, Baldwin, WI.
Joann was born on April 3, 1952, in Princeton, MN to John Oliver and Wilda Estella (Swanson) Iverson. She graduated from Milaca High School. One day while attending a dance in Page Township, Minnesota, a good-looking gentleman came and asked her for a dance—his blind date didn’t show up so he thought he would ask the cute girl with the pretty smile that he spotted across the room. 51 years later, the rest was history, as she was united in marriage to Dale “Reub” Nelson on July 18, 1970, in Milaca, MN, and together they had two children. Joann worked various jobs during her life including the Baldwin Care Center as a certified nurse’s aide, a machinist at Donaldson’s in Baldwin, as well as working side by side with her husband, Reub, in their scrap metal business (Nelson’s Scrap Metals) for over 42 years.
Joann was a strong and kind person who enjoyed helping others. As a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville, WI, she was instrumental in coordinating the blood drive every year and assisting with the Community Supper through the area churches. She was also a past member of the Zion Cemetery Association. Joann greatly enjoyed her knitting group, the Knutty Knitters, and relaxing with her puppies, Kassi and Elli. She loved traveling with Reub around the country and dining out with family and friends. Joann was also a Gold Circle member of the New Richmond VFW Post 10818 ladies auxiliary.
She is survived by her children: Kimberly (Jay) Nelson of Minneapolis, MN, and Troy (DeAndre) Nelson of Minneapolis, MN; grandson, Jocelyn “Joss” (Mikayla) Johnson of Rochester, MN; brothers: LeRoy (Gloria) Iverson and Gene (Linda) Iverson; sisters-in-law: Pat Iverson, Marilyn (Mike) Moyer and Darlene Nelson; many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives including Julie Spurgeon and Les and Dianne Bergh who were so kind to her after Reub’s death; Goddaughter Klara Lockerby; special friends Pearl Christenson, Anissa Peterson, and Hugh and Diana Lockerby; and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Reub, who passed away on December 2, 2021; her parents; brothers Lloyd Iverson and Merrill Iverson; sister-in-law, Ardith (Merle) Morrison; and brother-in-law, Lynn Nelson.
The funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, 221 Lockwood St., Woodville, WI with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at church. The service will be live-streamed on Zion Lutheran’s Facebook page. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Zion Lutheran Cemetery Association are preferred. Memorials can be sent to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI 54002.
