Joan Marie Cronk, age 85, died peacefully on January 10, 2023, at the Park View Community Campus in Woodville. Joan was born January 27, 1937, to Henry and Dorothy (Peterson) Julien. She attended Forest Lake High School, graduating in 1955. On February 11, 1956, she was united in marriage to Ai Clifford Cronk, Jr. at Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia, Minnesota. To this union, a son Ken and two daughters, Kelly and Kathy, were born. Joan was the heart of their home, always caring for her children and helping Ai on the farm. She had many great skills, including cooking, although it wasn’t her favorite thing to do. Even so, people still talk about her fried chicken!
Joan supported her husband in everything he did, working side by side with him to grow their dairy farm. In Joan’s free time she enjoyed being outdoors and gardening at their home. She was a Master Gardener, and her flower beds and plentiful vegetable garden were a beautiful sight. Weeds didn’t stand a chance with her around. She was a faith-filled person, eager to help with many church activities. Joan loved animals, especially her cats. Later in life, she and Ai traveled the country to discover new places, but they were always happy to return to their home sweet home in Woodville. Joan lived a life full of adventures, meeting friends along the way that shared her interests such as fishing, bowling, or simply playing a game of cards.
Joan will live on in the hearts of her children; son Ken (Diane) Cronk, daughter Kathy Cronk (fiancé LaCharles); grandchildren Joshua (Brianna), Jolissa (Colin), Jordan (Molli), Sawyer; many great grandchildren; her sister Audrey Hawkinson; and nieces and nephews.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband Ai; daughter Kelly Doornink; parents Henry and Dorothy; great grandson Jonah; siblings-in-law and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m,. January 20 at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville with visitation one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be held after the service. Burial at Sunset Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Park View Home and Adoray Hospice for the wonderful, loving care given to our mother.
