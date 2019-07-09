Joan Iverson, age 66, of Woodville, Wisconsin died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire.
Joan was born February 2, 1953 to John and Leona (Loney) Kuchenbaker in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She was baptized and confirmed and a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Joan grew up on the family dairy farm north of Woodville and attended Baldwin-Woodville Schools graduating with the Class of 1971. After high school she worked at St Paul Companies for several years. She lived in St Paul for a short time before moving back to Woodville where she began a 40 year career at Park View Home, Woodville.
Joan married Scott Iverson on August 19, 1972 at Zion Lutheran Church. They raised two sons together, Jason and Wade.
Joan enjoyed her flowers, baking and loved being outside and mowing lawn. She was constantly cleaning and always kept busy. Her musical skills included playing the accordion, piano and Klompen dancing with her sister Jean. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents John and Leona Kuchenbaker; brothers-in-law Greg Iverson and Jon Mentink; and mother-in-law Mary Ann Iverson.
She is survived by her husband Scott Iverson; sons Jason (Amy) Iverson and their children Jordyn and Brenna Iverson; and Wade Iverson and his children Avery and Brecken Iverson; twin sister Jean Mentink; father-in-law Don Iverson; sister-in-law Linda Stang; brother-in-law Todd (Carolyn) Iverson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, with a luncheon to follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley.
