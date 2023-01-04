Jerry Lynn DuMond

Jerry Lynn DuMond, age 66, passed away silently on Christmas night in the comfort of his home. Jerry was born on February 7, 1956, to Gailen (Chick) and Edna DuMond. Jerry attended River Falls schools, but formal schooling was not for Dad, as he went out into the world and soon learned there wasn’t a job he couldn’t do or a friend he couldn’t make. Or a story he couldn’t tell, so I will do my best to tell his story.

So, you’re born the third son, followed by two adorable daughters, but still, you’re allocated the position of being the third son. The first son is the smart one, the second son is the athlete. In those early years you can’t keep up with either of them, so you learn to just walk, to take your time, and to observe the world around you. Dad had that type of insight a person only obtains through watching and listening. He became a charmer. Who didn’t smile when Jerry joined the party? With his deep baritone voice, Dad was a storyteller you could easily listen to. When he told a joke, he would start laughing so much before the punchline that you laughed because of his laughter regardless of the joke itself. Dad’s humor never required a punchline.

