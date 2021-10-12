Jeffery Donald Balfanz age 61, of Hammond, WI, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Jeff was born on June 17, 1960, to parents Edwin and Donna Jean (Wilson) Balfanz. He graduated from Stillwater High School and worked as a mechanic for Del Tech for most of his career.
Jeff was a family man and a jokester. His perfect night would be sitting around a campfire with his loved ones and listening to some good records. He also loved to fish and watch game shows.
He will remain in the hearts of his loving wife Saundra; daughters Kellie (Kris) Knox and Keri (Pat) Vevang; grandchildren Chyanne, Bryce, Jaxson, and Kendra; siblings Cindy Philips and Michael (Sue) Balfanz, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathy.
A celebration of life for Jeff will be on November 7, 2021 at the Town Hall in Hammond, WI, 1816 County Rd E, Hammond, WI 54015, from 12:OO PM to 4:00 PM. Memorials are preferred to the family.
