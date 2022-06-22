Jeanne Evelyn Veenendaal, 74, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, died on June 14, 2022, at the Baldwin Care Center. Jeanne was born February 1, 1948, to Theodore and Evelyn (Peterson) Madsen. She grew up in Hammond with her mom and five siblings. She graduated from St. Croix Central High School in 1966. She became a bookkeeper for Farmer’s Co-op in Baldwin, where she worked for nearly 20 years. On May 29, 1968, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lowell Veenendaal, in Crystal, Minnesota. Their union would be blessed with two children, Karen and Daniel.
Jeanne had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family. They often went on camping trips and pulled along a pop-up camper when the kids were small. As empty-nesters, she and Lowell enjoyed traveling to both coasts especially enjoying the beaches of North Carolina. She also loved being on the water with Lowell; he would fish, and she would fish and read books. He even built a device to hold an umbrella so she wouldn’t get sunburned. She adored her pets, especially her dogs, and would always light up in their presence. Jeanne was an avid book reader, puzzler and loved playing card games every chance she got. In her youth, Jeanne played softball as a shortstop and was later in a couple’s bowling league. She also liked keeping up with Wisconsin sports, including watching the Packers and Badgers. In recent years she maintained a very close relationship with her sister Audrey and talked with her almost daily, which she enjoyed very much. Conversations included discussing the happenings on one of their favorite shows, The Young and Restless.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Karen (Edward) Nash and Daniel (Amber) Veenendaal; grandchildren, Paul, Dean, Luke, and Cole Nash, Darian (Larry) Jaeger, Brett, and Nora Veenendaal; Great-grandchildren, Blake and Brison Jaeger; Sister: Audrey Lloyd; Sister-in-law, June Madsen; brother-in-laws Jon (Sandy) and Duane (Judy) Veenendaal longtime close friend, Darlene (Mike) Sittlow; and many other cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell Veenendaal; sisters, Joanne Larson, Elaine, and Mary Rineck; brother, Roger Madsen; brother-in-laws Jon and Arnie Rineck; Bob Larson and niece, Jodi Rineck.
Services for Jeanne Veenaendaal will be 2 p.m. on June 24, 2022 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1350 Florence St, Baldwin, WI, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home & Countryside Crematory, 1010 Newton St, Baldwin WI, 54002, 715-684-3434, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
