Jeanette Timm, age 94, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Jeanette was born July 24, 1927, to LaVernge and Clara (Raebel) Hammond in Spring Lake Township, Pierce County, Wisconsin. She attended Hatchville Rural School and Spring Valley High School.
While attending a dance she would meet Floyd Timm and they would marry on May 8, 1947, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hatchville. They made their home in Spring Valley, Wisconsin and raised a family of 5 and celebrated 63 years together.
Jeanette’s favorite activities included: camping, fishing, playing cards, dancing, sewing, crafts, baking, and traveling to Texas in the winter. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church and was very active in Ladies Aid and served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years.
Jeanette was a member of the Spring Valley American Legion Auxiliary Unit 227 for 52 years, and had served as president for many years. She was a charter member of the Indianhead Jim Beam Club with her husband and traveled to many conventions throughout the United States. Most recently she enjoyed quilting with the ladies of the Cardinal Quilting Club.
Jeanette enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved going to all their events and when they came to visit her, but most of all enjoyed baking them sugar cookies for every holiday.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Floyd; granddaughter Jodi Timm; son-in-law Richard Moulton; brother Marvin Hammond; brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Marian Hammond; parents-in-law Herman and Rose Timm; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Alvin and Colleen Timm; and brothers-in-law Ralph Timm and Arden Timm.
Survivors include her children: Raymond (Rosalie) Timm of Spring Valley; Pauline (Lee Erl) Moulton of Holcombe, WI; Roger (B0nnie) Timm of Wilson, WI.; Russell Timm of Deer Park, Texas; and Peggy (Kevin) Newton of Baldwin, WI.; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Trudy Timm of Hudson; special neighbors Mike, Mel and Megan Wentlandt; special friends Burt and Sharon Lansing; many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are grandsons: Ryan Timm, Justin Moulton, Rob Timm, Brodie Newton, Ty Newton, and Nathan Timm. Honorary bearers are grandchildren: Ashley Jones, Jenny Boche, Renee Obermueller, Rebecca Rassmussen, and her 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral service for Jeanette was Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley. Visitation was Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley and also one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday.
Burial was in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
