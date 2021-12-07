Jeanette Maria “Jean” Olson, age 59 of Roberts, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, from head injuries sustained with a recent fall. Jean was born on March 29, 1962, in Baldwin, WI to Thomas and Mary (Camplin) Cody. She graduated from St. Croix Central High School with the class of 1980, and continued her studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth where she earned a Bachelor’s degree, and later earned another Bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Jean was united in marriage to Jeffrey Olson on December 1, 1984, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond, WI, and the couple was blessed with three children, Ella, Linnea, and Cody. Jean adored her family and did everything she could to be a loving and supportive wife and mom. She was children’s biggest cheerleader at all their various sporting events including football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and golf, just to name a few. Jean worked for many years as a dental hygienist at Family Dentistry in New Richmond. She was later called into nursing and discovered her place within in-home hospice care. She currently worked for Ecumen Hospice and was beloved by her patients and their families for her genuine compassion and reliable care.
Jean loved spending time with her family and cherished every chance to be with her children, grandchildren, and grand puppies. She had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed playing golf, listening to music, playing her saxophone with the SCC alumni and community bands, and skiing. Jean was loved by her family, friends, and the Roberts community for her charisma and her ability to relate to others during her everyday life, and in times of hurt and sorrow. She will be deeply missed.
Jean will remain in the hearts of her husband of almost 37 years, Jeffrey; children, Ella (Lindsay Carter); Linnea, and Cody (Ashleigh); grandchildren, Penelope, Ari and Isla; her mother, Mary Cody; brothers, Tom (Sue) Cody, and Don (Jacque) Cody; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Tom Cody.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Jean’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond, WI. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, and one hour prior to the mass, at the church on Friday. Jean’s family requests that masks be worn. Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
