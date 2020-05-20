Jeanette Gullixson, age 90, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Hammond, WI, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, at her home at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson, WI.
Jeanette was born on Christmas Eve of 1929 to parents Albert & Evangeline Fagnan in Somerset, WI. She grew up in Somerset with her eight siblings; & went on to settle down in the area with her best friend & husband, Kenneth “Bud” Gullixson. Jeanette & Bud were married on October 16th, 1948 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset. The couple shared nearly 60 years together, & had five children of their own before Bud’s passing in 2008.
Jeanette & Bud loved to travel together, especially in their retirement. They went on Caribbean cruises, flew to Hawaii, & would pack up the motorhome & drive South to find the warm weather in the colder Midwestern months. Before her retirement, Jeanette worked as a server at the Red Rooster in New Richmond, WI, & retired from American Heritage Care Center in Hammond, WI after working as a cook there for many years. In the years that followed Jeanette’s leave from American Heritage, she would still often return to the care center to volunteer & spend time with the many residents that she got to know over her career. Jeanette also volunteered at many functions for Immaculate Conception Church in Hammond, WI. She was an esteemed parishioner there for many years, & will be dearly missed by the church community & elderly community alike. Jeanette was a strong-willed free spirit, & kind-natured mother, grandma, great-grandma, & great-great-grandma! Her company at family gatherings & holidays will be dearly missed by her adoring family.
Jeanette will remain in the hearts of her children, Steve (Gabrielle) Gullixson of Baldwin, WI, Randy (Lynn) Gullixson of Baldwin, WI, Stephanie (Marvin) Stutz of St. Paul, MN, & Scott (Melanie) Gullixson of Hudson, WI; brothers, Herbie, Francis, & Lawrence Fagnan; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, & friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bud; her son, Rod; infant daughter, Rochelle; parents, Albert & Evangeline; & six siblings.
A Private Family Graveside Service for Jeanette will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery of Hammond, WI. Memorials for her family may be sent to: O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Jeanette Gullixson Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI, 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf. For more information, please contact the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin via email at baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com, or phone at 715-684-3434.
