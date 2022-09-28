Jean Vrieze Schroeder

Jean Vrieze Schroeder, 98, of Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights, MN, passed away on September 23, after a full and remarkable life.

Jean was born on January 1, 1924, to John and Dena Huenink in Baldwin, WI. After graduating from Baldwin High School at the age of 16, she landed her first job at the Baldwin Cooperative. She met Wes Vrieze at the Baldwin Christian School. In 1943, when Wes came home on furlough, they were married in a quiet ceremony and lived in Reno, NV until he was deployed the following year. In 1946, after Wes was discharged from war duty, they moved back to Baldwin, going on to have five children, Kristin Sturm (Don), Julie Schmidt (Curt), Trudy Vrieze (John Jordan), John Vrieze, Peter Vrieze (Mary Toberman). She supported their farming and cattle operation as the business manager for many years.

