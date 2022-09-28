Jean Vrieze Schroeder, 98, of Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights, MN, passed away on September 23, after a full and remarkable life.
Jean was born on January 1, 1924, to John and Dena Huenink in Baldwin, WI. After graduating from Baldwin High School at the age of 16, she landed her first job at the Baldwin Cooperative. She met Wes Vrieze at the Baldwin Christian School. In 1943, when Wes came home on furlough, they were married in a quiet ceremony and lived in Reno, NV until he was deployed the following year. In 1946, after Wes was discharged from war duty, they moved back to Baldwin, going on to have five children, Kristin Sturm (Don), Julie Schmidt (Curt), Trudy Vrieze (John Jordan), John Vrieze, Peter Vrieze (Mary Toberman). She supported their farming and cattle operation as the business manager for many years.
After Wes died, Jean met and married Clarence Schroeder in 1992, adding a stepdaughter, Karen Haynes, and a stepdaughter-in-law, Marilyn Schroeder and their families to hers. They lived in Baldwin and Boulder City, NV for 13 years. When Clarence passed away in 2005, Jean moved to Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights, MN where she lived the past 16+ years.
When her youngest child graduated from high school, Jean started working for the Wisconsin Agricultural Statistics Office, as a field enumerator. After 45+ years, she retired at the age of 95. (She said the job cut into her social life!)
Jean loved her family and they loved her. She loved learning. She loved reading. She loved animals. She loved playing cards. She loved squirrels. She loved chocolate martinis. She loved her friends in Baldwin, around the world, and at Boutwells Landing. She just loved life.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, John and Dena Huenink, her husbands, Wes Vrieze and Clarence Schroeder, her sister, Magdalene Vrieze, her stepson, Larry Schroeder, her grandson, Todd Vrieze, and many extended family. She is survived by her children, 23 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.
Services to celebrate Jean’s life will be held on Sunday, October 2, at Peace Lutheran Church, Baldwin. Visitation at 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m.
A celebration of Jean’s life will also be held for her friends at Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights, MN, 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 5.
