Jean Adriana Landaal passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 18, 2021. She was born March 17, 1926 to Gerald G. and Adriana S. Landaal (Kentie) in Baldwin WI. Her early life was filled with many fond memories of life on the farm. At age 10 her family moved to Bellflower CA joining a growing Dutch community there. She graduated from Excelsior High School and attained a BA with Distinction at Long Beach State College. During WWII she supported the war effort as a riveter building airplanes. A person of faith, kindness and generosity, she later became primary caregiver to her elder parents, aunts and uncles. She enjoyed the quiet life pursuing interests ranging from serving as the family’s historian, to sewing, baking and playing piano. She wrote delightful poems inspired by her love of nature and animals. She was especially fond of cats, always having at least one nearby as a beloved pet. Jean is survived by four nieces and extended family.
She has been laid to rest next to her parents at Forest Lawn in Cypress CA.
