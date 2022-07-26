Jane Marie (Schmitt) Schwartz

Jane Marie (Schmitt) Schwartz, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Baldwin. Jane was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Andrew and Margaret Schmitt on November 21, 1934. Growing up, Jane attended St. James Elementary and Monroe High School. On April 26, 1952, Jane married the love of her life William “Bill” Schwartz in Hudson, Wisconsin. 

Jane was a proud mother to six children: James, Mary, Ruth, Rose, Donald, and David.  The Schwartz house was always the home to gather at. Even if you just stopped by to say hello, Jane would ask “Are you hungry?” 

