Jane Marie (Schmitt) Schwartz, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Baldwin. Jane was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Andrew and Margaret Schmitt on November 21, 1934. Growing up, Jane attended St. James Elementary and Monroe High School. On April 26, 1952, Jane married the love of her life William “Bill” Schwartz in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Jane was a proud mother to six children: James, Mary, Ruth, Rose, Donald, and David. The Schwartz house was always the home to gather at. Even if you just stopped by to say hello, Jane would ask “Are you hungry?”
The Fourth of July was Jane’s favorite holiday which turned into a reunion with over 100 people often attending. You would hear all of Jane’s different names that day from different people calling her Purple Grandma, Aunt Janie, Jane Deere Lady, and Grandma Bill to name a few. She prided herself on her “purple house” showing everyone her Betty Boop, Elvis, antiques, trolls, and doll collections that it held. Jane was famous for the purple tractor that she would drive in parades which was called a Jane Deere.
Jane will forever remain in the hearts of her beloved husband of 70 years Bill Schwartz; children: James (Sally) Schwartz, Mary (Jimmy) Schmidt, Ruth (Mike) McPhillips, Rose (Steve) Crabtree, Donald (Colleen) Schwartz, and David (Susan) Schwartz; her sister Judy Yess; 18 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Margaret Schmitt, two brothers, three sisters, one granddaughter, and one great-grandson.
A service to honor and celebrate Jane’s life will be Saturday, July 30, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A meal will be held after the service. The family would like to thank the Comforts of Home Nursing Home, Olive Grove Hospice, and O’Connell’s Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be sent as donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.