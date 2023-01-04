Jane Ann Klanderman Mikla, age 68, of Baldwin, WI, died peacefully December 26, 2022, with her family at her side at United Hospital in St. Paul due to complications of organ failure. Jane was born November 10, 1954, at Baldwin Hospital, the youngest child and only daughter to Vern and Alice Klanderman.
Jane attended grade school at Happy Valley in her early childhood. Jane was a 1973 graduate of Baldwin High School. Shortly after graduation, Jane moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to attend school. She came back to Baldwin after school and was married to her first husband, and in August 1981, she was blessed with her first child Miranda Anne. Shortly after Miranda was born, Jane moved to Billings, MT. In February 1985 she was blessed with her second child, Shane Andrew. In 1987, Jane moved back to Baldwin where she remained for the rest of her days.
In 1989, Jane met the love of her life James Mikla. They were engaged in December of 1990 and united in marriage December 28, 1991, at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel in St Paul, MN. In 1993, they were blessed with a son Thomas John who earned his angel wings at birth. In May 1996, Jane and James were blessed with Colton James completing their family.
Jane always had a passion for helping others. During her life she worked as a phlebotomist at St Joes Hospital and while doing that, she received her degree in nursing from Lakewood Community College. She dabbled in many different aspects of nursing and chose to mostly work in a nursing home setting. She retired in 2021 to enjoy more time with her family and to travel.
Jane enjoyed many things. Jane absolutely loved to travel out west. There were many, many trips out to that area with Deadwood, SD being one of her favorite destinations. She was an avid gardener. She had quite the green thumb and did an amazing job with her flowers. She loved to spend time at any cabin/camper and doing things with her grandkids. You could catch Jane in the summers, sitting on the patio or in the garage listening to all Brewers games on the radio.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents Vern and Alice Klanderman, in-laws Edward and Dorothy Mikla, son Thomas and many beloved pets.
Jane is survived by her husband of 31 years James, daughter Miranda (Frank) Aspenson, son Shane Mikla, son Colton (Zac) Mikla, and her “adopted” son Ben Lassell. Brothers Roger (Roz) Klanderman, Robert (Bonnie) Klanderman, and Richard Klanderman, brothers-in law Rick (Sue) Mikla, Larry (Janet) Mikla, Thomas Mikla and MaryAnn (Roger) Swanepoel, Bonus kids James (Christie) Mikla and Jeaneen (Eric) Halverson. Grandchildren Skylar (Austin), Ethan and Kaden Aspenson, Brayden, Bryson and Hadleigh Mikla. 7 bonus grandchildren and 11 bonus great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends was held 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin.
