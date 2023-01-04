Jane Ann Klanderman Mikla

Jane Ann Klanderman Mikla, age 68, of Baldwin, WI, died peacefully December 26, 2022, with her family at her side at United Hospital in St. Paul due to complications of organ failure. Jane was born November 10, 1954, at Baldwin Hospital, the youngest child and only daughter to Vern and Alice Klanderman. 

Jane attended grade school at Happy Valley in her early childhood. Jane was a 1973 graduate of Baldwin High School. Shortly after graduation, Jane moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to attend school. She came back to Baldwin after school and was married to her first husband, and in August 1981, she was blessed with her first child Miranda Anne. Shortly after Miranda was born, Jane moved to Billings, MT. In February 1985 she was blessed with her second child, Shane Andrew. In 1987, Jane moved back to Baldwin where she remained for the rest of her days.

