James R. Jacobson of Waukesha passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 60. He was born on September 16, 1961, the son of Lyle and Delores (nee: Odden) Jacobson. He earned his bachelor’s degree in quantitative analysis from the University of St. Thomas and his Executive MBA from UW-Milwaukee. On May 7, 1983, he married the love of his life Martha Limberg and together they have four children. Jim was a master problem solver for his clients and company. He enjoyed work and his team of co-workers, creating lasting friendships. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, golfing, farming with his brother, watching the birds in his back yard, hiking and camping. Jim found much joy in utilizing his creativity with projects around the house or vehicles and sharing that wealth of knowledge and helping hand with his kids.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years, Martha of Waukesha and their children, Brandon (Julie) Jacobson of Sparks, NV, Andrea (Nicholas) Katsandonis of Madison, Mary Beth (Evan) Cretney of Philadelphia, PA and Daniel (Angela) Jacobson of Moscow, ID; his grandchildren, Hayden, Landon, Camden, Eleanor, Rosemary, Juniper and Ruth; his mother Babe Jacobson of Baldwin, WI; sister Debbie (the late David) Mattison of Baldwin, WI; brother Scott (Natalie) Jacobson of Waukesha; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Lyle and infant brother Larry.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday December 4, 2021, at Retzer Nature Center S14 W28167 Madison St, Waukesha, WI 53188, with visitation starting at 11:00 AM followed by the memorial service at 1:00 PM. A time for fellowship and a luncheon will follow the service.
In remembrance of Jim, we would love to encourage you to consider donating blood, platelets or registering to be a match for the bone marrow donation. This information can be found at www.redcross.org and www.bethematch.org. Other considerations would include a donation to an organization of your choice. We would also advocate for early detection of colon cancer. Other organiztions to consider are the Colon Cancer Coalition https://coloncancercoalition.org/donate/general-fund/or CCare Lynch Syndrome, CCARE LS 127 W. Oak, Unit Chicago, IL 60610, or Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, Illinois 60093.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.
