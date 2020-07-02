James ‘Jim’ Wynveen age 80 of Fresno, California, formerly of Baldwin died June 24, 2020 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fresno. Jim was born on September 25, 1939 in Baldwin; the son of George and Esther (Simmelink) Wynveen. He attended Lincoln Elementary prior to graduating from Baldwin High School. Following this, he enlisted in the armed forces where he proudly served in the United States Air Force. Jim worked as an underwriter in the insurance industry. He worked many years for the Fireman’s Fund and Industrial Insurance Company. Jim worked as a volunteer shuttle driver for Kaiser Hospital. It was here, he would meet the love of his life, Barbara Gaughan, another volunteer at the hospital. In 2016, they were united in marriage and made Fresno their home. Jim was a devout Green Bay Packer fan and thoroughly enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee every morning. His faith also played a strong role in his life and was the foundation from how he lived his life.
Jim is survived by his wife Barbara; son Chris (Misty) Wynveen and their children Hannah, Megan, Blake; Daughter Jennifer Wynveen; siblings David (Rosalind) Wynveen from Menomonie, Mick (Joyce) Wynveen from Baldwin, sister Georgia (Willie) Mrosla from Minneapolis, MN, sister-in-law Sharon Wynveen from Woodville, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Joey, brothers John and Stanley, nieces Deb Turner, Pam DeLong, and Jodi Wynveen.
Private Funeral service for Jim is pending with the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin. Burial with full military honors will be in the Baldwin Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
