James “Jim” F. Spear, age 62, of Baldwin, WI, died January 24, 2022, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Jim was born on September 9, 1959, in River Falls, WI to Glenn and Alice (Yanish) Spear. He attended school in Baldwin, and graduated from Baldwin High School, the class of 1977. He worked for many years at Andersen Windows as an assembler, until his eventual medical retirement in 1995.
Jim enjoyed all things mechanical and “tinkering,” and his knack for fixing things, in addition to his intelligence, creativity, and organization, led him to build and create many things throughout the years. He had a passion for trucks, international tractors, and caring for his vehicles and was an avid buyer-and-seller who enjoyed working at Smith Auction in Baldwin and checking out local garage sales. When at home, he enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers and drinking his infamous orange Gatorade.
Though Jim dealt with many health issues over the years, especially after his liver transplant in 1991, he was always caring, generous, thoughtful, and empathetic to others. He was pleasant to anyone he came across and was a genuinely good person to be around. He would give you the shirt off his back or the last hour he had, if it meant helping someone in need. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his sons, Richard (Alyssa) Spear and Robert (Holly) Spear; significant other, LeAnn Storm; parents, Glenn & Alice Spear; siblings, Cindy (Pete) Gibbs and Tim Spear; and nieces and nephews: Nicole, Dillon, and Samantha Gibbs.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John & Sena Spear and Frank & Bertha Yanish; uncles: Clifford Frederick, Richard Scheur, Roy Spear, John “Jack” Spear, Bertile Johnson, and Raymond Wells; and aunt, Eleanor Spear.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 2-4p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, followed by a Memorial Service at 4p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.