James (Jim) Carl Anderson
James (Jim) Carl Anderson, age 75, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 2, in Eau Claire at the Mayo Luther Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on August 22, 1947, to Carl and Mary Lou (Ross) Anderson in Baldwin. He attended St Croix Central schools and graduated in 1965. With four brothers, he learned his love for baseball, basketball, and other sports at a young age. He played just about every position and knew them well. His love of the game continued into his adulthood. Jim tried out for the Minnesota Twins and was called back three times for tryouts. Before finishing tryouts, he was drafted into the Army and served his country from 1966-1968, stationed in Germany.

