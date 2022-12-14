James (Jim) Carl Anderson, age 75, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 2, in Eau Claire at the Mayo Luther Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born on August 22, 1947, to Carl and Mary Lou (Ross) Anderson in Baldwin. He attended St Croix Central schools and graduated in 1965. With four brothers, he learned his love for baseball, basketball, and other sports at a young age. He played just about every position and knew them well. His love of the game continued into his adulthood. Jim tried out for the Minnesota Twins and was called back three times for tryouts. Before finishing tryouts, he was drafted into the Army and served his country from 1966-1968, stationed in Germany.
Before going to Germany, he would be united in marriage on April 17, 1967, to Patricia Sittlow. Their marriage would be blessed with three children; Scott, Carrie, and Angie. The couple would remain together until Patricia’s death in 1988. Jim would soon love again and get remarried to Norma “Sue” Olson Ray, on June 13, 1990. As James provided for his family, he worked as a maintenance worker for the US Postal Service at the River Falls post office.
Jim’s love of sports ran through his veins. He joined the State fastpitch over 40 leagues, where he became the MVP! Jim coached basketball for 17 years and softball for seven years at Saint Croix Central, earning several conference championships along the way. He also was a high school softball umpire for many years. He enjoyed teaching and mentoring young kids and touched countless lives. Later, he and Sue traveled and camped, making memories in Las Vegas, Alabama and Florida. Jim and Sue became snowbirds. During the warmer weather, he liked Trout and Salmon fishing and hanging out at the bowling alley playing Euchre. Jim touched and changed many lives, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Jim will remain in the hearts of his wife of 32 years, Norma “Sue” Anderson; children; Scott (Lori) Anderson, Carrie (Richard Jr.) Hippauf, Angie (Brian) Blodgett, Kelly (Matt) Berg, Barry (Becky) Ray; grandchildren: Forrest, Richard III, Tyler, Morgan, Lukas, Zachary, Madelyn, Madison, Kadyn, Balen, Bodhi, and great granddaughter Amara. brothers: Joe (Sharon) Anderson, Jerry (Anna Nieman) Meyers, John (Nena) Meyers and Jeff (Tami) Meyers; as well as many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Anderson; son, Doug Ray; and his parents, Carl and Mary Lou.
Visitation for Jim will be held from 1-4 p.m. on December 17, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI. A Memorial service will start promptly at 4 pm. In honor of Jim, please wear your favorite sports memorabilia.
Arrangements are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI, 54002, 715-684-3434, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
