James Howard Weiss, Jr., age 55, of Menomonie, WI, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Oakwood Health in Altoona, WI. Jimmy was born the eldest child to parents James Sr. & Kay Weiss on September 15, 1965 in Baldwin, WI. He grew up in Baldwin, & graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School in 1984. After high school, Jimmy did some traveling & spent some time in Oregon. In 1988 he decided to join the United States Navy. Jimmy served his country with the Navy for 13 years; seven of which he spent in Sicily, Italy. During his time in the service, he primarily worked on helicopters & other aircraft as a maintenance mechanic. Jimmy was mechanically minded from a young age; & his Navy training allowed him to expand upon what he had already taught himself by tinkering with & tearing apart numerous types of gadgets & electronics in the years leading up to his enlistment. He was always on the hunt for a deal at the local garage sales or auctions. Jimmy amassed quite the assortment of secondhand finds from these trips; & his favorite way to pass the time at home was going through & fixing up, (or at least attempting to), the various items in his collection. Jimmy also enjoyed to cook, & became a fairly good one after all the practice he had on himself & his close family & friends. Jimmy was known to crack jokes often & on the fly. Even if he didn’t get a big laugh from those he liked to razz, (mostly his nieces & nephews), Jimmy’s good-natured humor always brought smiles to their faces. He could always be counted on to be cheering for the Green Bay Packers on game days, enjoying a film, (especially the 007 series), or jamming out to hair metal & rock & roll music. Jimmy was a quiet soul & lived an equally quiet life, but the memories he leaves behind with those who were fortunate to be close to him will resonate loudly in their hearts forever.
Jimmy will remain in the hearts of his parents, James Sr. & Kay Weiss of Baldwin, WI; siblings, Sheila (Edward) Johnston of Sayner, WI, Christopher (Cynthia) Weiss of Stillwater, MN, & Lisbeth (Chris Schell) Weiss of River Falls, WI; best friend, Steve Rositzki; godparents, Don & Judith Campbell; 2 nephews; 4 nieces; as well as many other extended family members & friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard & Mildred Weiss; & maternal grandparents, Kenneth & Alice Coulter.
A Memorial Gathering of Friends & Family will take place from 2:00-4:00 P.M, Sunday, February 7, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, 715-684-3434, baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com. A link to the live stream can be found at https://oconnellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/james-weiss/ in the days preceding the service. A recording of the service will also be available upon request.
