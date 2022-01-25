James Frank, of Baldwin, died on Tuesday, January 18, at his home. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, at 2:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave) in New Richmond with a visitation starting at 1:30PM. Interment will be in New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
