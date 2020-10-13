Irma Mohn, age 92 of Woodville, Wisconsin died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Park View Home, Woodville.
A private family service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Baldwin.
Masks and physical/social distancing are required.
Memorials are preferred to Park View Home. Cards and memorials in memory of Irma may be sent to Keehr Funeral Home, PO Box 426, Spring Valley, Wi. 54767 and will be forwarded to the family.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
