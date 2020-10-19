Irma Louise Mohn, age 92 of Woodville, WI passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Park View Home, where she had resided for almost 6 years.
Irma was born on April 24, 1928 to Ted and Carrie (Loney) Nelson. She graduated from Woodville High School in 1946. After briefly working at Montgomery Wards, she married Leo Mohn on June 14, 1947 and began their farming career. She was a hardworking woman on their farm for 32 years until Leo passed away in 1980. After attending WITC for one year and taking classes at UWRF, she became a receptionist at Ideal Door Company for 13 years until her retirement. During Irma’s life she had been active in church, homemakers, 4-H and had strong political views. She also enjoyed traveling, (especially to Hawaii for their 25th anniversary), socializing, playing cards and getting together with family where everyone looked forward to her fruit pizza, eclairs, red velvet cake or oven meatballs!
Irma will forever remain in the hearts of her daughter; Christy Gregg of Baldwin, WI, daughter-in-law, Terry Mohn of Prairie Farm, WI, grandchildren: Barb Berg (Shawn-deceased) of Chippewa Falls, WI, Michele Williams (Chuck), of Boyceville, WI, Andrea Talmage (Jon) of Boyceville, WI, Matthew Mohn of Glenwood City, WI, Melissa Grube (Patrick) of Cedarburg, WI, Brian Gregg (Christina) of Spring Valley, WI, Kelly Gregg (Patrick) of Wilson, WI and Abby Margelofsky (Eric) of Baldwin, WI. Great-grandchildren: Collin, Nolan, and Emma Berg, Isaac and Owen Williams, Brooklyn and Brock Talmage, Faith and Lincoln Grube, Adrian, Addison and Levi Gregg, and Ty, Morgan, Camryn and Chase Margelofsky. Sisters – Delores (Tootsie) Thompson of Baldwin, WI and Sandy (Bill) Arndt of Waxahachie, TX. Nieces, Nephews and good friend Betty Colburn.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Mohn; parents Ted and Carrie Nelson; son, Craig Mohn; daughter, Rita Ronningen; son-in-law Bubs Gregg; and sister Shirley (Preston) Johnson.
There was a family memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with interment at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, rural Baldwin, immediately following.
Memorials are preferred to Park View Home. Cards and memorials in memory of Irma may be sent to Keehr Funeral Home, PO Box 426, Spring Valley, WI 54767 and will be forwarded to the family.
Keehr Funeral Home, www.keehrfuneralhome.com, Spring Valley handled arrangements.
