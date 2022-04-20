Iris Nadeau, age 94, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on April 14th, 2022, at Baldwin Care Center with family by her side. She was born on January 6, 1928, to parents Ira and Gladys (Christenson) Pundy. She graduated from Baldwin High School and shortly after married the love of her life, Roy Nadeau, on September 26, 1947. Together they had two daughters. Iris worked as a bank teller and accountant, but her favorite job was being a wife, mom, and “nan”. She was a member of both the Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader as well as a Sunday school teacher in her younger years. Her hobbies included bowling, camping, golfing, snowmobiling, traveling and being with her family. She loved cheering on all Wisconsin sports teams, but her favorite was by far the Packers.
She will remain in the hearts of her children Mary (Dan) Frey and Kate (Scott) Hanson; grandchildren Matt (Dani Chilson) Frey, Ben Frey, and Aubreona (Riley) Flynn; great granddaughters Piper, Scarlett and Avaya Vannet; special neighbors Jim and Linda Rens, as well as many nieces and a nephew.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roy; parents Ira and Gladys; sister Ginny (Burt) McDonald and sister-in-law Helen Reagan Clairwood.
A memorial service for Iris will be held on Saturday April 23rd, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran in Woodville, WI. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Iris’ memorial service will be livestreamed with the link available through the O’Connell Family Funeral Home website. A private interment for Iris and her husband Roy will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In honor of Iris’s love of the Packers all are welcome to come in their favorite Wisconsin sports attire. Memorials are preferred to Baldwin Care Center, Adoray Hospice, or the Baldwin Public Library.
Iris’s family would like to express their thanks to the staff at the Baldwin Care Center for the loving care shown to Iris throughout her stay.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
