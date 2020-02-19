Ila Mae Sittlow, 92, of Baldwin, WI, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at the Baldwin Care Center. Ila was born November 11, 1927 to parents Norman & Myrtle Randall in Woodville, WI. She spent her childhood in Woodville & graduated from Woodville High School. In 1947, Ila would marry Harold Sittlow & together they had seven children. Ila dedicated her life to her family. The warm & loving home she created for her family cultivated a strong, lifelong bond among all her children. Ila was a very proud & passionate Packer fan & anxiously awaited every football game; but she was an even prouder Norwegian! There would be lefse & other Norwegian treats in the house, especially during holidays like Christmas & Syttende Mai when Ila would wear her specially made Norwegian outfits. Over the years, she has made countless clothes, scarfs, mittens, sweaters, & anything else that could possibly keep someone warm & stylish. Ila was an avid admirer of antiques. Those who were fortunate to have known Ila will always remember her for her creative & adventurous spirit. Ila loved travel adventures with family and friends, especially many road trips with her friend Trudy. Ila will remain in the hearts of her seven children, Barry (Jo) of Fort Collins, CO, Nan (Dennis) Callahan of St. Paul, MN, Jeanne (Alan) Maclin of St. Paul, MN, Geri (Ron) Campbell of Roberts, WI, Jon (Margery) of Apple Valley, MN, Tom of Bloomer, WI, & Kari Johnson of Bloomer, WI; sisters, Arlyss Butler & Norma (Don) McGee; brother, Vincent (Arlene) Randall; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, & friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Norman & Myrtle; stepmother, Bernice Randall; son-in-law, Elmer Erickson, & brothers, Leland & Wesley Randall. Ila’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the Baldwin Care Center for always providing Ila with kind, loving, & dedicated care. The family’s gratitude is also with the staff at Adoray Hospice for their helpful guidance. A Gathering of Family & Friends in Ila’s memory will take place from 1:00-4:00 P.M, Sunday, March 1st 2020 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002. A Sharing of Memories will commence at 2:00 P.M during the Memorial Gathering. Memorials honoring Ila are preferred to the Baldwin Care Center, 650 Birch St. Baldwin, WI 54002, 715-684-3231; to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org; or to any other favored charitable organization. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, 715-684-3434.
