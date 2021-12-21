Herman Ralph Heinbuch, age 85 of Hammond, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home on the farm, after a long battle with multiple myeloma and recent health issues. Herman was born January 11, 1936, at home on the farm in Woodbury Township, Minnesota to George and Mary (Risch) Heinbuch. He attended District 27 country school in Woodbury through the eighth grade before his passion for farming replaced his academic pursuits. Herman was united in marriage to Delores Ickler on April 16, 1955, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Oakdale, MN. Herman purchased 16 cows from his mother, and the couple farmed for a year in River Falls, WI before relocating to a farm in Hammond. In August of 1958, Herman and Delores began renting the farm in Hammond they now own, from longtime friend Pete Olson, owner of the Coachman Supper Club. The couple was blessed with three children, Steven, Deborah, and Scott. Herman loved farming and worked hard to become a successful self-employed farmer raising crops and cattle.
Herman was a member of the Wisconsin Draft Horse Association. He enjoyed driving his team of horses for weddings and parades, especially the Roberts St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Herman relished the chance to take his grandchildren and great-grandchildren for rides behind the horses, or in one of his antique cars and tractors. He treasured memories made with family and friends, and often thought of the trip he took with Delores to visit friends and go charter fishing in Homer, Alaska. Herman was fond of riding snowmobiles, going out to eat, and coming up with nicknames for family and friends.
Herman will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife of 66 years, Delores; children, Steven (Renee) Heinbuch, Deborah (William) Volkert, and Scott (Sandy Brecht) Heinbuch; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Holly) Heinbuch, Karl (Amy) Heinbuch; Victoria Mukasa, William Volkert, Daniel Volkert; Jason (Hannah) Heinbuch, Megan (Derek) Miller, and Jenna Myer; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Gertrude Steinbruckner; siblings-in-law, Robert (Barb) Ickler, Carol (Paul) Cernohous, and Alice Heinbuch; longtime farmhand and friend, Al (Kelly) Lenz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends; and his German Shepherd, Buster. Herman is preceded in death by his parents; nine siblings, Florence Stabenow, Rosemary Doehling, Frida Reichow, Robert Heinbuch, Caroline Doehling, Pearl Trapp, Margreth Welch, Harold Heinbuch, and Louise Holtz; and parents-in law, Leonard and Marie Ickler.
A funeral service for Herman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, both at the church. Masks required. Interment at the Woodside Cemetery in Rush River Twsp., WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1250 Broadway St., Hammond, WI 54015 or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.