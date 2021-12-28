Herbert (“Herb”) R. Blum, age 92, left his earthly home and arrived at his much anticipated Heavenly Home Tuesday morning, December 21st, to be with Jesus and his many believing family members and friends. He was a patient, kind, caring and gentle man, and loved his family dearly.
Herb was born August 22nd, 1929, in Chicago, IL to Herbert H. and Ruth Blum. He attended grade school in Elmwood Park, Chicago, IL and Johnson High School and Harding High School in St. Paul, MN. Herb joined the Minnesota National Guard in 1948, attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. One and a half of his years of service were spent in the regular Army in Okinawa, Japan. Herb was honorably discharged in 1952.
Herb was united in marriage to Rose Marie Luecke in May of 1950. This marriage was blessed with four children, listed below. Herb was united in marriage to Margaret Lorentsen Udell of Hudson, WI in December of 1988. He retired as a Production Supervisor from Hamm’s Brewery in 1989 after 30 years. He was an avid deer hunter, was the handiest of handy men and could fix almost anything. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, reading, and maintaining and living in their country home.
Herb is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margaret. Children, Diane (Swan) Blum/Melstrom of Emerald, WI, Doug of St. Paul, MN, David (Tamie) of Centerville, MN, and Marianne (Mike) of Stillwater, MN. Grandchildren Lindsey (Brian) White, Chelsey (Brad) Taylor, Bradley Hoveland of RI, Lora Blum of Minneapolis, MN, Brittany Blum-Coyan (Erik) of Hugo, MN, Julia Blum of Circle Pines, MN, Christianna Blum of Eagan, MN, and Callie Blum of Rochester, MN. Great grandchildren, Lilly Grace Hoveland, Coulson and Cora Taylor. Stepchildren, Cynthia (C. Robert) Cloud of Ft. Worth, TX, and Lyle Udell of Memphis, TN. Step grandchildren, Becky Cloud, Robert Cloud, Andy (Kaysey) Cloud, Beth (Charlie) Fricke, Mallory Udell, and Allison Udell. Step great grandchildren, Lucas, Ben, Elijah and Nathan Cloud, and Alivia Fricke. Sister Shirley (Gary) Shrum of Lillian, AL, and many nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.
Herbert is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert H. and Ruth Blum, and his first wife of 36 years, Rose Marie Blum, his sister Carol Blum, and many extended family members and friends.
Visitation was held on Monday, December 27th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., in Hudson, WI, (715) 386-3725 (www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com). A celebration of Herb’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 28th at 11:00 am at Faith Community Church, 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI (www.fcchudson.com). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. His service will be livestreamed through the Faith Community Church website.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to The ALS Association (www.als.org) in honor/memory of Rose Marie Blum, or The African Queen Project (www.aqproject.org), a non-profit organization that was close to Herb’s heart, with the mission to “Honor veterans, preserve military history & technology, offer a unique hands-on educational experience via our rare vehicles collection, and inspire the public to serve their communities and nation as active and engaged citizens.”
