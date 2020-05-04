Herbert G. Solberg, age 91, of Hammond, Wisconsin died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home in Pleasant Valley Township.
Herb was born November 6, 1928 to Gerhart and Hazel (Olson) Solberg in Eau Galle Township, St Croix County, Wisconsin. He was baptized and confirmed at North Rush River Lutheran Church, and a member of Peace Lutheran Church at rural Baldwin. He grew up in Eau Galle Township and attended Spring Valley School, graduating with the Class of 1947. He entered the US Army in 1951 and served for 2 years.
On October 10, 1959 Herb married Verla Wentlandt at St Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Cady Township. They lived in Richfield, Minnesota for several years and in 1972 moved to Pleasant Valley.
Herb worked as a cable splicer for 40 years at Northwestern Bell. He was active in the community where he served on the church council and on the Pleasaant Valley Town Board. He was involved in his daughters‘ 4-H activities and loved watching his grandchildren and nephew and niece play sports. He was an avid sports fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers and enjoyed a good card game. Herb was also a member of the American Legion.
Preceding him in death were his parents: Gerhart and Hazel; brothers, Freddie and George Solberg; and sister, Shirley Busch.
He is survived by his wife Verla of Hammond; daughters: Sherrie (Dean) LeMay of Glenwood City, WI; Julie Solberg of Hammond, WI and Amy (James) O’Keefe of Woodville, WI; 2 grandchildren: Tyler and Tana O’Keefe; 2 step-grandchildren: Melissa LeMay and Marie LeMay, 4 step great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Honorary bearers are Tana and Tyler O’Keefe.
A family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, rural Baldwin. Memorials and cards for Herb’s family can be mailed to: Family of Herb Solberg, c/o Keehr Funeral Home, PO Box 426, Spring Valley, Wisconsin to be forwarded on your behalf. (www.keehrfuneralhome.com)
