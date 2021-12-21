Henry Charles Burmester, age 67 of Baldwin, Wisconsin, passed away on December 6, 2021, at his home. Henry was born to Albert and Marian (Seeger) Burmester on February 17, 1954, at his family’s home in Glenwood City. He graduated from St. Croix Central High School with the class of 1973. For many years, Henry was employed at K-Tek in Baldwin as a metal worker. He enjoyed riding on ATVs and was fond of spending time with his nieces and nephews, family, friends, and neighbors.
Henry is survived by his siblings, Harley (Geda) Burmester, Irene (Roger) Bruce, Norma (Dave) Omann, and Loretta (Tim) Coty, and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, David, Gary, Kevin, and Dean Burmester.
A private family interment was held at the Baldwin Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
