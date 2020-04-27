Helen Marie Benedict, 89, of Hammond, WI, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at Hammond Health Services. She was born in the fall of 1930 to parents Robert & Theresa Hurd in River Falls, WI. Helen graduated from Hammond High School. Growing up, she took great enjoyment in helping her dad out at the drug store & soda fountain. In her adulthood, Helen was employed as a clerk for St. Croix County for over 25 years. Outside of work, Helen kept busy over the years with her many hobbies. She was a staple at the Baldwin Bowling Alley as a member of multiple bowling leagues. Helen was also a proud member of both the Ladies Guild of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond, WI, & the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion. She was an avid gardener & took care of not only her own gardens & much-loved geraniums at home, but also tended to the flowers & memorials at the gravesites of her beloved family. Helen traveled many times to the local casinos & spent time outdoors at the cabin. If you couldn’t find Helen at any of these places, chances are she was enjoying one of her walks around town, or a brandy with friends at Bill’s Bar. Helen was a talented cook, singer, & Yahtzee champion; but what she’ll be re-membered for most is her love for her family & nurturing spirit towards her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Helen will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Helen will remain in the hearts of her four children, Barry (Linda) Benedict of Chetek, WI, Brenda (Jeff Hammond) Landowski of Menomonee Falls, WI, Becky (Jeff) Deters of Circle Pines, MN, & Brady (Julie) Benedict of Hammond, WI; grandchildren, Missy (John) Kuhn, Tony (Elizabeth Frank) Bene-dict, Andrea (Brad) Errthum, Britt (Bryan) Gehring, Brian (Amanda Sarnow) Landowski, Angela (Jonah Kinne) Kackman, & Andrew (Connie Tomczak) Deters; grand-dog, Taz; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family & friends. She is preceded in death by her be-loved husband, Donald; & parents, Robert & Theresa Hurd; brother, Jim Hurd; & sister, June Foss.
A Private Burial will be held for Helen at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Hammond, WI, followed by a Memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Hammond at a later date. For future service updates, please contact O’Connell Family Funeral Home, of Baldwin, WI via phone at 715-684-3434, email baldwin@oconnellfamilyfuneralhomes.com, or webpage https://oconnellfuneralhomes.com/. Memorials for Helen’s family can be mailed to: O’Connell Fam-ily Funeral Home, Care of Helen Benedict Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, to be for-warded on your behalf.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.