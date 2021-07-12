JANESVILLE— Helen Agnes “Ag” Schumacher, age 87, of Janesville, died peacefully at home on July 4, 2021. Helen was born February 16, 1934; the daughter of Harry E. and Frances (Collins) Loggy in Chicago, IL, the eldest of 5 children. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1952 and married Richard “Dick” Schumacher on August 30, 1952 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville. They were married for 68 years.
Helen was a wonderful and talented lady who had a smile for everyone she met. While raising eight children, she volunteered as a Den mother, teacher’s aide, lunchroom monitor, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and taught CCD and Confirmation classes at St. William Catholic Church. Helen owned and operated R & H Drive-In at the top of Memorial Bridge where her children, their friends, and her nieces and nephews worked summers to earn money for college. At age 50, with her youngest, Sarah, out of the nest, Helen began her college career, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1987 from UW- Whitewater and a Masters degree in Social Work from UW-Madison in 1990. After interning at Lutheran Social Services and Abaris Treatment Center, she received her license as an Independent Clinical Social Worker. Helen volunteered for twelve years at St. William parish as a family minister, counseling parishioners and students in the school, and running various family programs. She later moved to Florida where she spent several years in the family ministry program at Our Lady of Light parish, visiting parish members in hospitals in Naples and Fort Myers two days a week. She was deeply involved in the activities of her family and in the parish life of St William and Our Lady of Light.
Helen is survived by her loving husband, Richard; and 7 children: Thomas (Jo Ellen) Schumacher; Susan (Stan) Werner, John (Dulcinda) Schumacher, James (Sue) Schumacher, Theresa Fritsch, Joseph Schumacher, and Sarah Pross. She is further survived by 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; siblings: Mary (Don) Robinson, Dorothy Vogel, Harry “Butch” Loggy and Collin Fick.
Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Waukau; son in-law, Sarge Waukau; and brothers in-law: Al Vogel and Carl Fick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. William Catholic Church; with committal immediately following Mass at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Schneider Funeral Home; with a recitation of the Rosary starting at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday at Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to be given to the Saint William School Fund, 445 N Arch St., Janesville, WI, 53548. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Schumacher family would like to thank Home Instead, Agrace Hospice and her grandson, Cory Fritsch for their wonderful care and support of Helen.
