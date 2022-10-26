Harvey Robert Serier, a lifetime resident of Baldwin, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, reaching the age of 89 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at the Baldwin Care Center and is finally reunited with “Hon,” his beloved wife of 37 years, Marvell (Johnson) Serier.
Harvey was born on March 22, 1933, to Clarence and Tilly (Larson) Serier. The youngest of six children, he grew up on the farm owned and operated by his family. His love for animals and agriculture was evident as a young man. He graduated from Baldwin High school in 1951 and continued to work the family farm, eventually purchasing it. He continued to successfully farm, milk cows, and live in the same homestead for his entire 89 years of life.
Harvey was a dedicated and award-winning dairy producer of St. Croix County, milking a herd of Registered Holstein dairy cows for decades alongside his brother, Elmer, and nephew, Jeff. In 2002, he sold his herd and focused on raising beef cattle and hogs and eventually crop farming with his good friends and neighbors Bruce and Brice Erickson.
In 1975, he married the love of his life, Marvell. Their early years were filled with dances at the Red Rooster, Polka Fest, countless weddings, and anniversaries. He instantly became the stepfather to her ten children. Though most of them were grown, he took care to guide them each in his own way. A man of very few words, he would smile with quiet pride at a job well done.
Harvey loved sweets and found it hard to say no to a freshly baked cake, cookie, or just about anything with frosting! He could be found listening to old-time and polka music, WCCO, and WEVR radio in the barn during milking morning and night. When he came in for the night, he frequently enjoyed a small bowl of plain vanilla ice cream with “Hon” while watching the weather report before bed.
He believed wholly in the grace of God and worshiped privately. He was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian church. He enjoyed the teachings of Robert Schuller and Billy Graham on television, and at his bedside table were his Bible and devotionals.
Harvey was an honest, strong, proud, and good man, “Salt of the Earth,” as they say. He is loved dearly; his legacy will live on as he is missed by so many!
Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brothers: Lester (Arlene) Serier, Leslie (Alice) Serier, and Elmer Serier; sister Irene (Maynard) Anderson; and his step-son Michael Swanepoel. He is survived by his brother, Russell Serier, nephews: Jeffrey Serier and Charles Serier; nieces: Beth Manzel, Sharon Erickson, Lori Collar, and Lois Bruce; step-children: Charles Swanepoel, Sr., David (Lorelei) Swanepoel, Linda Swanepoel, Roger (Mary Ann) Swanepoel, Robert (Diane) Swanepoel, Mary Gail Earl, Ted (Elissa) Swanepoel, Nancy (Curt) Nichols, and Donna (Bruce) Achterhof; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, grandnephews, and grandnieces.
A visitation will be held at 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the O’Connell Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St, Baldwin, Wis, 715-684-3434. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 1650 8th Ave, Baldwin, Wis., with a visitation an hour before the service. Catered luncheon will be served following the service, and interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Emerald, Wis.www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
