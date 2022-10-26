Harvey Robert Serier

Harvey Robert Serier, a lifetime resident of Baldwin, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, reaching the age of 89 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at the Baldwin Care Center and is finally reunited with “Hon,” his beloved wife of 37 years, Marvell (Johnson) Serier. 

Harvey was born on March 22, 1933, to Clarence and Tilly (Larson) Serier. The youngest of six children, he grew up on the farm owned and operated by his family. His love for animals and agriculture was evident as a young man. He graduated from Baldwin High school in 1951 and continued to work the family farm, eventually purchasing it. He continued to successfully farm, milk cows, and live in the same homestead for his entire 89 years of life. 

