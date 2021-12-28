Harvey Norman Hielkema, age 86, of Baldwin, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 24, 2021 at Birch Haven in Baldwin.
Harvey Norman was born April 29, 1935, the son of Henry and Nettie (Houtsma) Hielkema. He was raised in Pease, Minnesota, and later San Antonio, Texas, then Orange City, Iowa where he attended Northwestern College. He volunteered to serve in the United States Army from 1955-1956 during the Korean Conflict.
In the fall of 1957, Harvey moved to Baldwin, WI where he bought his first farm and would marry his neighbor, Suzanna, from Orange City, Iowa.
On Oct. 17, 1958, he was united in marriage to Suzanna Zevenbergen in Baldwin, WI. Harvey and Sue milked dairy cows on their small farm in Baldwin, Wisconsin where they had 5 children. Then, he sold that farm and moved to a larger farm in Hammond, Wisconsin where they farmed more land and milked dairy cows.
Harvey was on his way to being quite the entrepreneur. Harvey bought the grocery store on Main Street in downtown Baldwin, re-naming it H & S Super market. In 1977 after two years, he sold the grocery store and started Hielkema Construction, building many of the houses and commercial buildings around Baldwin. In 1981, he started Century 21 Hielkema Realty Inc. in Baldwin to pursue the sale of his newly built properties while still farming in Hammond. Harvey acquired several rental properties over the years. He built and owned the 990 Hillcrest Professional Building and remodeled the old post office into the Heritage Office Center, along with two 8-plex apartment buildings he built and managed. He eventually sold the Hammond farm in 1986 and he and Sue moved into the Village of Baldwin as the children were grown and gone. Harvey developed a large parcel of land south of Baldwin “Dutch Heritage Village.” He sold Century 21 Hielkema Realty Inc. in 1991. Sometime later, he again opened his own real estate company called
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.