Harold Edward Johnson Jr., age 95, of Baldwin, Wisconsin went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Birch Haven Assisted Living, surrounded by his family. He was born September 28, 1926, in Hammond township to Harold Sr. and Mae (Vier) Johnson.
Harold married the love of his life Ruth M. Veenendall March 16, 1951, at Baldwin Lutheran Church. Together they had 71 wonderful years of marriage.
They were blessed with 8 children: Nancy, Diane (Loren), Steve (Terri), Dave (Joann), Greg (Doreen), Jim (Gwen), Bob (Nancy) and Brian (Sue). They have 27 grandchildren: Scott, Kari, James, Mike, Angela, Teresa, Tim, Crissee, Nick, Crystal, Kendra, Danny, Erica, Mitch, Stacy, Nicole, Vicki, Melissa, Derek, Travis, Brett, Amber, Matt, Brad, Jessica, Pat, and Brookelyn. They also have 30 great grandchildren.
Harold’s greatest joy in life was farming, and having the farm pass from one generation to the next. He loved working with his team of horses when they first farmed. Harold found pleasure in helping neighbors in need. During his life he donated 16 gallons of blood.
He will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his in-laws Wayne and Ruth Veenendall, and Allan and Millie Krause.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Anita.
A funeral service for Harold will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Pastor Paul Backstrom will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank Birch Haven Assisted Living and Adoray Hospice for the loving care they provided for Harold.
