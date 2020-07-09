Harley Eldon Roen, age 98 of River Falls, WI, passed away July 5, 2020 at the Kinnic Health & Rehab in River Falls. Harley was born May 29, 1922 in Pleasant Valley, WI to Melvin and Helga (Borgerson) Roen. Harley began farming at a young age, and remained a farmer at heart for a lifetime. On November 27, 1947, Harley was united in marriage to Doris June Bennett. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Duane, Linda, Terry, and Ronald. Harley owned and operated Roen Ford in River Falls for 42 years, along with his sons, until his retirement in 2009.
Always a farmer at heart, Harley was his happiest when on his Ford tractor on their 90 acre family cabin home in Spooner. He loved every minute being on his tractor maintaining “Roen’s Rolling Hills,” being together with his family, and hunting. A true example to his family, Harley was a gentle and kind man, who was quick to praise and slow to criticize. His gracious heart and patience always made his family and customers feel so well cared for and welcomed.
Harley will remain in the hearts of his children, Duane (Maureen) Roen of Tempe, AZ, Linda (John) Dinkel of Lake Nebagamon, WI, Terry (Mary L.) Roen of River Falls, and Ronald (Mary Beth) Roen of River Falls; grandchildren: Nicholas Roen, Hannah Roen, Abby (Mark) Flores, Annie (Coby) Schriever, and Lindsay Wang; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Keevin and Liam Roen, Avalee Flores, David Schriever, Lily and Brooks Wang; siblings, Arnold Roen, Marlys Torkelson, and Kenneth (Deanna) Roen; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris in 2005; his grandson, Gabriel Dinkel; sister, Doris Knutson; brother, Lyle Roen; sister-in-law, Evelyn Roen; and brothers-in-law, Lloyd Torkelson and Glen Knutson.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, private family graveside services will be held at Rush River Lutheran Church Cemetery in River Falls. Those wishing to send condolences, may send directly to the family, or to The family of Harley Roen, O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 225 S. 3rd St., River Falls, WI 54022. www.oconnellbenedict.com (715) 425-5644
