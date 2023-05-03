Gregory James Bibeau Sr. May 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gregory James Bibeau Sr., age 68, of New Richmond, formerly of Woodville, Wisconsin passed away on April 27 at the Comforts of Home in River Falls.Gregory was born on March 14, 1955, in Osceola, Wisconsin. He graduated from Baldwin High School. After high school, he attended WITC, for law enforcement. Greg was a farmer, who raised beef cattle and grew crops. He enjoyed bingo at the Knights of Columbus Hall as well as the American Legion in New Richmond. He was a Green Bay Packer fan. He is survived by his children: Greg Bibeau Jr., Cheryl (Jake) Anderson, Valerie Bibeau, Jessica Bibeau, Katelyn (Grant) Sunderman; grandchildren Dominic, Robin, Bradley, Dylan, Ameliya, Hadley, Aaron; great-grandchildren Willow Aydin; mother Mary Stachowski; brothers and sisters Wayne, Linda, Patty, Bobby, Roger, Ron, Brian. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Ethan; his father Joseph Lee Bibeau. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at O’Connell Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, Wisconsin, with a visitation held two hours prior to the service. O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News The DNR celebrates Air Quality Improvements, accomplishments during Clean Air Month Federal Foam Technologies acquires new property in New Richmond Central baseball now 5-0 thanks to sweep over Prescott Central softball earns split with Somerset Van Ranst leads B-W to third place finish at Prescott: SCC fifth SCC girls soccer defeats Osceola B-W, SCC wrestlers named Academic All-State St. Croix Central girls golf earns academic honor Most Popular Former Local prosecutor found guilty at trial From the Editor's Desk: And the Winners Are… Steffen trial underway, and will continue through the week SCC looking for a new girls basketball coach Gov. Evers approves WIS 35 pavement replacement project in St. Croix County Upcoming Events May 4 Garage Sale Weekend: New Richmond Thu, May 4, 2023 May 4 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, May 4, 2023 CDT May 5 Garage Sale Weekend: New Richmond Fri, May 5, 2023 May 5 Bingo Night Fri, May 5, 2023 May 6 Garage Sale Weekend: New Richmond Sat, May 6, 2023 May 6 Spring Gala Sat, May 6, 2023 May 7 Garage Sale Weekend: New Richmond Sun, May 7, 2023 May 9 Blood Drive Tue, May 9, 2023 May 9 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, May 9, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
