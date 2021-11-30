Gordon Behling, age 73, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin died Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his home in Spring Valley
Gordy was born February 24, 1948, at Menomonie, Wisconsin to Raymond and Ardith (Tilleson) Behling. He attended Menomonie Schools and graduated with the Class of 1966. After graduating, Gordy served in the U.S. Marines for 4 years and had served 2 tours in Vietnam.
On January 19, 1969, Gordy married Linda Rogers at Christ Lutheran in Menomonie. They were blessed with 2 daughters: Jennifer and Erica. They lived in Baldwin, Wisconsin and in 1982, Gordy started his Scale Business, installing and calibrating scales. Linda died in 1994.
He continued living in Baldwin and operating his business. It was during this time he met Alicia Holte Deppa. They were married on February 3, 1996, at Peace Lutheran in Baldwin and a short time later, built their home in Spring Valley.
Gordy was a Shriner, a member of Zor St. Croix Valley Shrine Club, and Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge #192. He had a great smile and sense of humor and loved golfing and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Linda.
Survivors include his wife, Alicia; daughters Jennifer (John) Couillard; and Erica (Leo Ioannou) Behling; stepdaughter Kristine (Greg) Webster; stepson Paul (Kari) Deppa; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister Gloria (David) Buss; many other relatives and friends.
A gathering of family and friends is on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
