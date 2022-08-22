Gloria Jeannette Gulich

Gloria Jeannette Gulich

Gloria Jeannette Gulich, age 92, of Woodville, WI, passed away on August 15, 2022, with family by her side. Gloria was born on June 9, 1930, to parents Kenneth and Elizabeth (nee Riley) Webber. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and married the love of her life, Peter Gulich, on August 19, 1950. Together they lived in Milwaukee for many years before moving to Woodville in 1985. Gloria was a hard worker her entire life and was well known for her love of Wisconsin sports but none more than the Green Bay Packers. In her free time, she enjoyed going out and dancing to polka music, traveling whenever she could and was very passionate about bowling.   

