Gloria Jeannette Gulich, age 92, of Woodville, WI, passed away on August 15, 2022, with family by her side. Gloria was born on June 9, 1930, to parents Kenneth and Elizabeth (nee Riley) Webber. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and married the love of her life, Peter Gulich, on August 19, 1950. Together they lived in Milwaukee for many years before moving to Woodville in 1985. Gloria was a hard worker her entire life and was well known for her love of Wisconsin sports but none more than the Green Bay Packers. In her free time, she enjoyed going out and dancing to polka music, traveling whenever she could and was very passionate about bowling.
Gloria will remain in the hearts of her daughter in law Betty; grandchildren Peter (Darlene) Gulich, Scott (Lori) Gulich, and David (Teresia) Gulich; great grandchildren Mandy (Nick) Lovegren, Peter Gulich Jr., Rachel (Clayton) Bayer, Ryan Gulich, Stacy (Ryan) Danielson, and Steve (Hannah) Gulich; great great grandchildren Cassandra and Adam Gulich, Lucy, Layla, and Livie Danielson, and Miles, Cooper and Boden Gulich; sister Dorothy Mauher and Elaine Duncan; brothers Don (Shirley) Webber and Kenny “Dick” Webber as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Peter; son Ted; grandson Paul Gulich, parents Kenneth and Elizabeth Webber; brothers Robert Webber, William Webber, and Edward Webber; sisters Mary Schulner and Arlene Stekens; sisters in laws Beverly Webber and Jean Webber; brothers in laws Frank Schulner, Bill Mauher and Tom Duncan
A funeral service for Gloria will be held on Wednesday August 24, 2022, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, WI. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. with a service starting at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, WI.
