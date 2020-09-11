Gloria Ann Christopherson, age 86, of Woodville, WI, formerly of Elk Mound, WI, passed away the evening of Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Willow Ridge Health Care in Amery, WI. Gloria was born on April 5, 1934 in Anson, WI to parents Roland & Lorraine Dunlap. She grew up in the Jim Falls, WI area alongside her three siblings, & attended the Elk Mound High School. After high school, Gloria would marry & be blessed with four children of her own. While her children were young, Gloria stayed home with the family, but would go on to work as a Certified Nursing Assistant in many nursing homes in the Chippewa Valley. Gloria volunteered with Adoray Hospice in her later years, & especially enjoyed working at the Treasures of the Heart stores. Gloria will always be remembered for her beautiful quilts, her enthusiasm for canning vegetables & many sorts of goods, as well her fondness of sharing stories of her childhood in rural Wisconsin. Though she was a soft-spoken woman throughout her life, Gloria will be dearly missed by those closest to her.
Gloria will remain in the hearts of her children, Bruce Christopherson of Woodville, WI, Kelly (David) Mewes of Clear Lake, WI, Brian (Marilyn) Christopherson of Glenwood City, WI, & Dan (Lisa) Christopherson of Milwaukee, WI; brother, Linn (Carol) Dunlap of Jim Falls, WI; sister-in-law, Mick Dunlap of Jim Falls, WI; four grandchildren, Andrea Clemmens, Rachel (Mindy) Marlett-Rendon, Sara (Jason Sather) Marlette, & Seb Christopherson; eight great-grandchildren, Calli Clemmens, Lily, Jeremiah, Aariana, Kristen, & Rykka Marlett-Rendon, Kiley Mott, & David Sather; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, & other extended family & friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roland & Lorraine; & siblings, Terry Dunlap & Sandy Hakes.
An Intimate Memorial Gathering for Gloria was held by her immediate family. Memorials for her family may be sent to: O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Gloria Christopherson Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-684-3434.
