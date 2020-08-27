Glenn R. Boumeester, age 89, of Baldwin, WI passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Glenn was born in Baldwin on March 25, 1931, to Russell & Ada (Fern) Boumeester. He was married to Alice Wallesverd on April 13, 1957.
Glenn grew up in the Baldwin area, attending Baldwin schools. He was a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Following school, he served his country in the Marine Corps attaining the rank of Sergeant. Upon returning to Baldwin, he owned & operated his own milk route for over 30 years.
In 1989, he retired from milk hauling & moved to Eau Claire, WI with his wife, Alice. While in Eau Claire, he worked for Greener Grass Lawn Care for 13 years.
In 2004, Glenn & Alice returned to reside in Baldwin. Glenn was an avid sports fan, particularly the Packers, Badgers, & watching the Brewers play in Milwaukee. Glenn enjoyed playing cards, spending winters in Arizona, & the family pet collies, Prince & Monroe. Glenn was very meticulous when it came to caring for his lawn & his home. Although Glenn was a quiet & soft-spoken man, he was especially proud of his family & their accomplishments.
Survivors include his wife, Alice; his children, Helen (Mark) Albrightson, Marshall (Karin) Boumeester, Virginia Boumeester, John Boumeester, & William (Melinda) Boumeester; nine grandchildren; & three great-grandchildren; sister, Jean (Dale) Briese; & sisters-in-law, Marian Braseth, Evelyn Wallesverd, & Donna Wallesverd. He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell & Ada; siblings, Virginia, Mary, Richard, & Barbara; granddaughter, Sophia Perron; sister-in-law, Patricia Wallesverd; & brothers-in-law, Guerdon & John Wallesverd.
A Memorial Service for Glenn was held at 2:00 P.M, Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Gethesmane Lutheran Church, 1350 Florence St. Baldwin, WI, with a Visitation preceding the service from 1:00-2:00 at the church. Interment with full military honors paying respect to his service in the Marine Corps will take place at the Baldwin Cemetery. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-684-3434.
