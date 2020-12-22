How lucky we have been to have loved someone so much that saying goodbye is so hard. Gerald Robert Medes, age 73 of Baldwin died December 10, 2020 at Regions hospital following complications of Congestive Heart Failure.
Jerry was born on May 23, 1947 in Baldwin, Wisconsin; the son of Merle and Florence (Wurzinger) Medes. He was raised in Hammond where he attended and graduated from St. Croix Central Schools. Jerry was married on March 23rd 1966 to Cynthia Ann Olson in Afton Minnesota. This union would be blessed with two children Melissa and Christopher. This union would later dissolve. Jerry spent his entire working career in the factory sector, working for the same company Ericksons/Vollrath/Kolpak where he was a factory worker, accountant, and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor.
Jerrys love of the outdoors was quite evident. His favorite place to be was North of Hwy 8 at his beloved hunting cabin in Burnett County. This year Jerry attended his 62nd year of Deer hunting opener, an accomplishment that he was very proud of. Jerry loved that his children and his grandchildren also shared his love of hunting and the outdoors, even his granddaughters.
Jerry will live on in the hearts of his daughter Melissa (Steve) Eggen, Christopher Medes; grandchildren Shawn (Fiancée Kaycee Omann) Eggen, Alexandra (Daniel) Orr, Carley (Logan) LaFavor, Mariah Eggen, Justin Medes, Joseph Medes, Jordyn Medes; great grandchildren Landon Eggen, Brantley Orr, Laykin Orr, Huckson LaFavor, Ella Omann; Sister Marlene Eggen of Hudson Wisconsin and many Nieces and Nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Merle and Florence Medes, his 4 brothers, and 1 sister.
Services will be private with his family celebrating his life. Funeral and cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Countryside Crematory of Baldwin. Memorials may be directed to the funeral home, 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI 54002.
