Gerald “Jerry” Allen Larson, age 72 of Baldwin, WI, passed away November 8, 2022 at the United Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Jerry was born on January 12, 1950 in Madison, WI to George and Mardell (Peterson) Larson. Tragedy struck the young family with Mardella’s death when Jerry was just two months old. He was raised on the family farm south of Baldwin by his father with the assistance of his grandparents Clarence and Alverna Larson, and his uncle Donny Larson. Due to some developmental hearing issues he attended the School for the Deaf and Blind in Eau Claire for six years and then the School for the Deaf in LaCrosse. Jerry loved working on the family farm and especially enjoyed driving tractor. He adored being around family and friends and was the centerpiece at all the family holiday gatherings. Jerry liked going out to eat and was also a regular at the Woodville Café for breakfast. He relished a good Friday night fish fry or Sunday brunch. Jerry was fond of playing cards with friends at the Birchwood Apartments and activities at the Baldwin Senior Center.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mardell Larson; his grandparents, Clarence and Alvera Larson; loving aunts and uncles, Marion Peterson, Audley Larson, Donny Larson, and Robert Larson.
Jerry will remain in the hearts of his cousins and beloved caregivers, Scott and Barb Larson and their compassionate children, Allison (Alex) Rykken, Amanda (Brian) Leitzke, and Jacob (Ashley) Larson; Diane and Gary Timm, Janelle Timm, and Kandy and Glenn Meyer; aunts and uncles, Evelyn Fordahl, Audrey (Jerry) Goosen, Janet (Kevin) Johnson, Myrna Larson, and June Peterson; and many other loved cousins and family members.
A memorial service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Rd N, Baldwin. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. His service will be livestreamed through the church’s YouTube page. Interment will be with his parents at the Woodside Cemetery in Baldwin. Memorials are preferred to Peace Lutheran Church.
