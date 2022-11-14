Gerald “Jerry” Allen Larson

Gerald “Jerry” Allen Larson, age 72 of Baldwin, WI, passed away November 8, 2022 at the United Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Jerry was born on January 12, 1950 in Madison, WI to George and Mardell (Peterson) Larson. Tragedy struck the young family with Mardella’s death when Jerry was just two months old. He was raised on the family farm south of Baldwin by his father with the assistance of his grandparents Clarence and Alverna Larson, and his uncle Donny Larson. Due to some developmental hearing issues he attended the School for the Deaf and Blind in Eau Claire for six years and then the School for the Deaf in LaCrosse. Jerry loved working on the family farm and especially enjoyed driving tractor. He adored being around family and friends and was the centerpiece at all the family holiday gatherings. Jerry liked going out to eat and was also a regular at the Woodville Café for breakfast. He relished a good Friday night fish fry or Sunday brunch. Jerry was fond of playing cards with friends at the Birchwood Apartments and activities at the Baldwin Senior Center.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mardell Larson; his grandparents, Clarence and Alvera Larson; loving aunts and uncles, Marion Peterson, Audley Larson, Donny Larson, and Robert Larson.

