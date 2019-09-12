George LeRoy Birkett, age 93, passed away with family at his bedside Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Birch Haven in Baldwin, WI. George was born on May 27, 1926 the son of Matthew and Gertie (Larson) Birkett in Eau Galle Township, WI. George was proud to be a patriot; he enlisted in the United States Army and dutifully served until his honorable discharge in 1946.
George loved to spend his time outdoors; he enjoyed his countless woodworking projects as well as other fresh-air activities. George was also fascinated with motorcycles; he owned a few classics as well as his favorite road trip bikes.
George will always be remembered by his wife of 70 years, Doris Birkett. They were married in Hammond Township on February 9, 1949.
George is survived by Doris, and his children Wendy Trenda, and Mary (Terry A.) Roen; grandchildren, Graham (Andrea), Hilary (Tyson Trible) Trenda, Abby (Mark) Flores, Annie (Coby) Schriever, and Terrance William “Bill” (Lacey) Bangart; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Bryn, Avalee, Brynley and David; sister-in-law, Ruby Birkett; as well as other extended family and numerous close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Gertie; daughter, Holly (Terry) Bangart; grandson, Jake Bangart; and brother, Elmore Birkett.
A memorial service for George was held at 6PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Baldwin, WI. Visitation will precede the memorial service from 5-6PM on Saturday. Attendees are requested to dress in Wisconsin sportswear (Packers, Badgers, Brewers). Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Adoray Home Health and Hospice.
