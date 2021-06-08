George Edward Schlegel, age 106, formerly of Black River Falls, WI, passed away at the Baldwin Care Center on May 12, 2021. He was born to Edward and Anna (Johanek) Schlegel in Irving Township. After graduating with honors and perfect attendance from Black River Falls High School he aspired to become a civil engineer, but had to forgo that dream to operate the family farm because his father died when George was 17. He attended Agricultural Short Course at UW – Madison. He married Zella Joos on August 28, 1941 at her family’s home in Alma Center WI. They were married for 71 years.
Over the years George served on many Jackson County boards and was very well respected. Along with growing the farm to 563 acres, he planted over 10,000 trees and hosted schoolchildren for conservation field trips. He was proud of his Bohemian heritage. and had an opportunity to visit relatives there as well as traveling to Europe, all 50 United States, and the Worlds Fair in Chicago, to name just a few places.
George is survived by his children, Myra (Steve) Douglass of Atascadero, CA, Alice (Jim) Cardella of Novi, MI, Georgia Larsen of Menomonie, WI, Paula (Mike) Bondarenko of Baldwin, and Ed (Glendyr) Schlegel of Anderson, SC. His 12 grandchildren are Val (Greg Nelson) Douglass, Jane (Jim Funston) Douglass, Dave and Matt Pierle, Roberta (Dan Nied) Larsen, Charles (Debby) Bondarenko, Shasta (Tracy) Wallace, Christina Schuch, Jacob (Samantha) Henning, Sivu and Daniel Schlegel, and Cynthia Lorenz. Twelve great grandchildren are Zella, Zachery, Grace, Carter, Keara, Ean, Brandan, Max, Rikka, Lars, Lillian, and Gwendolyn, sister-in-law Winnie Joos, and nieces and nephews Jim, Allen, and Doris Prindle, Jane Szymanski as well as Charles, Karen, and David Joos, Sue Petkovsek, and Mike Murdock. Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Zella, sister Florence (Howard) Prindle, son-in-law; Steve Larsen, In-laws, Thane Joos, Mable (Stan) Murdock, and great-grandson; Jordan Schuch. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Baldwin Care Center for all of their loving care of George over the past several years.
A visitation of family and friends for those in the Baldwin area will be June 24, 2021, 1:30-4:30pm at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI 54002. George will be interred on June 25th at 11:00am in the Irving Cemetery in Jackson County, with a gathering at the Irving Township Hall immediately following.
Memorial preferred to Baldwin Care Center Van Fund or Irving Town Cemetery Fund. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Baldwin, Wisconsin.
