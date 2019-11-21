George E. Loughney, age 79, of Baldwin, died unexpectedly on November 9, 2019 in the Emergency Room at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin. George was born on February 1, 1940 to Mark and Frances (Fable) Loughney in Hudson, WI. He attended St. Patrick’s Parochial School prior to graduating from Hudson High School. George worked as a Telecommunications Installer for Northwestern Bell/AT&T and Alcatel Lucent/Nokia.
George will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife, Patty; children, Ed, Lisa (Danny) White, Jim (Tracey), Kelly (Warren) Weller, Brian (Julie Wiessenberger) Besaw, and Deanie (Dave) Landsverk; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cat, Clyde; siblings, Mary, Bina (Jack) Wert, Mark (Phyllis), and sister-in-law Marie Loughney; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Nancy (Larry) Myers, Rita (Bob) Peterson, and William Loughney
A Private Family Memorial Service was held.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.