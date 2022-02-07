Gary Thomas Burns, 70, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, passed away in San Antonio, TX surrounded by his family Jan. 29, 2022.
Gary is survived by his son Jason (Tessa) Burns, his daughter Jennifer (Jonathan) Richey, his sisters Paulette Cahill, Debbie Rice, and Connie Burns as well as his sister-in-law Mary Burns. He is the proud Grandpa to four grandsons, Pierce and Grayson Burns and Anderson & Tucker Richey. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Gary was a loving father, grandfather and friend to all.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Catherine Burns, his brother Jim Burns, and his sister Karen Burns.
Gary enjoyed many various hobbies over the years, and loved sports, especially football. His favorite teams were the Kansas City Chiefs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed air shows and his beloved Corvettes. He was an avid reader, and never met a stranger. He was quick to make friends everywhere he went and enjoyed hosting parties for his friends.
Gary grew up in Southeastern Iowa, living in Middletown, Mount Pleasant and Danville, Iowa. Gary was a 1969 graduate of Danville High School. During his time there, he particularly enjoyed playing football and track.
Gary was a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and had a successful career spanning nearly 40 years. He was proud of earning his MBA during a 15-year career with Johnson Controls, Inc.
Gary was a devoted life-long Catholic and a member of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church where he enjoyed services by Father Harris.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the people at the University of Minnesota transplant team for their amazing care and support during this past decade. As a transplant patient, Gary was forever grateful to this team and the anonymous donor who gave him a bonus decade with his family. He was a proud advocate for the program and enjoyed supporting many other transplant patients.
Gary requested no formal funeral services be held, but the family may invite friends and family to celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations to the University of Minnesota Transplant Team. https://makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=12816. Please consider becoming an organ donor. www.donatelife.net.
