Gary Leonard Elwood

Gary Leonard Elwood, age 74, passed away March 5, at the Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin. Gary was born July 8, 1948, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Leonard Keith and Mildred Rose Elwood.

Gary graduated from Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis in 1966. He spent most of his adult life working with computers as an IT manager. He resided in Virginia for many years, but following retirement returned to Wisconsin in May 2021. Gary got his first motorcycle at the age of 16 and enjoyed riding with friends. He also enjoyed model railroading, carpentry and reading. Gary was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan and also cheered for the Wild and Minnesota Twins. 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.