Gary Leonard Elwood, age 74, passed away March 5, at the Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin. Gary was born July 8, 1948, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Leonard Keith and Mildred Rose Elwood.
Gary graduated from Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis in 1966. He spent most of his adult life working with computers as an IT manager. He resided in Virginia for many years, but following retirement returned to Wisconsin in May 2021. Gary got his first motorcycle at the age of 16 and enjoyed riding with friends. He also enjoyed model railroading, carpentry and reading. Gary was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan and also cheered for the Wild and Minnesota Twins.
Gary is survived by his son, John Elwood of Johns Island, SC; brother, Keith and wife Michelle Elwood of Baldwin, WI; sister, Karen and husband Clark Staehling of Wildwood, MO; and former wife, Linda Elwood of Richmond, VA.
Interment will be at Elmhurst Cemetery, St. Paul, at a later date. O’Connell Funeral Home of Baldwin is in charge of arrangements.
