Gary J. Croes, age 71, of Roberts, WI, died on January 17, at his home in Roberts.
Gary was born on August 10, 1950, in St. Paul, MN to William and Lorraine (Gruening) Croes. He graduated from White Bear Lake High School, the class of 1968. On June 22, 1974, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Gustafson.
Gary’s first passion was farming and he loved nothing more than to help his cousin on the farm. Gary was the owner of Sno Flake Foods and after completing his daily deliveries on his “chip line,” he would finish the day by helping tend to the crops and plowing the fields.
Gary was an avid car collector and owned four different corvettes. He especially enjoyed his 1947 Chevy Coupe Street Rod. He and Liz went to many car shows together across the Midwest and were members of the Minnesota Street Rod Association (MSRA).
He also enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards with family and friends, and traveling to Hawaii.
Gary had a big heart and was always helping others when they needed it. If he was your friend, he was your friend through thick and thin.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Liz; sisters, Nancy (Jim) Emmons and Sandy Harvey; niece and nephews: Michael (Julie) Harvey, Jason (RandiAnn) Harvey, Brian (Michele) Emmons, Jessica (Elery) Denham, and Chad (Alawna) Gustafson; brother-in-law, John (Linda) Gustafson; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Gustafson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Charles Gustafson and Gary Harvey.
The funeral service was at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 24, at Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Dr., Roberts with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Warren Cemetery in Roberts.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.