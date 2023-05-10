Garlend Fregine, age 82, of Woodville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 2, in Eau Galle Township.
Gar was born June 6, 1940, to William and Ada (Link) Fregine in Weston Township, Dunn County, Wisconsin. He attended high school in Menomonie and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1959.
He met his future wife, Sharon Moll, at a dance at Pine Point north of Menomonie, and they were married June 8, 1963, at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. They lived in River Falls and Baldwin before moving to the Moll home farm in Eau Galle Township in 1969.
Gar drove a milk truck for Hatchville Creamery and worked for Dunn County on the construction of Highway 94. After marriage, Gar worked eight years at Newport Cold Storage. He farmed full-time starting in 1969 when he and Sharon moved to their home in Eau Galle Township. In 2005, they sold the cows and he retired but kept a few beef cows.
Gar enjoyed his life on the farm and driving out to check the crops. He hunted and fished and enjoyed watching the birds at the feeder, old westerns, and the news. He was an avid reader and was a bit of a history buff. Some of his pastimes were grilling chicken, going for drives, lunch at the A&W, tending the garden on the hill, and taking the grandkids in the old pick-up truck for a ride up the field and through the woods. Gar was a project leader in 4-H and served on his church council. Most important to Gar was his family and sitting on the porch with Sharon to watch sunsets.
Preceding him in death were his parents; William and Ada; an infant sister; brothers-in-law Glen Larson and Bill Bowell; sister-in-law Florence Fregine; and grandson Seth Mercord.
Survivors include his wife Sharon; children: Jodi (Pete) Daniels; Lynette (Bob) Horstman; Sheryl (Bob) Mercord; Troy (Sandy) Fregine; Kris (Eric) Engebretson; and John Fregine; grandchildren: Taylor (Anthony) Kreft; Trevor Daniels; Ashley (Shane) Miles; Justine (Andy) Burton; Bryce (Ana) Mercord; Tyler (Jaime) Fregine; Leslie Fregine; Megan (Ethan) Snyder; Sam Passow; Ellie Engebretson; Leah Engebretson; and Taetum Leduc; great grandchildren: Sawyer Kreft; Mason Miles; Athea Miles; Hendrix Burton; Cyrus Mercord; Charlotte Fregine; Madilyn Snyder; Campbell Snyder; brother David Fregine; sister Barb Larson; and sister-in-law Deanne Bowell.
A special thanks to St. Croix Hospice for their assistance to Gar and his family which allowed Gar to be at home during his final days which was so important to him.
Visitation for Garlend was May 6 at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. A Celebration of Life was at Zion Lutheran. Private burial was in the Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.