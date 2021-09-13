Gale Robert Chermack, age 83 of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, a year after suffering from a stroke and complications from Covid-19.
He was born August 24, 1938, in Barron, WI to Harry and Edna (Burns) Chermack. He grew up in Barron and graduated from Barron High School in 1957. Gale married Dixie Lea Peterson October 18, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Barron, WI.
After High School Gale worked for Miller Distributing for six years and then started a thirty-three-year career with United Parcel Service in 1966. He spent a year and a half in Georgia, South Carolina, and Rice Lake before arriving in Baldwin, WI where he finished out his career.
Gale and Dixie retired to Barnes, WI in 1999 next to the lake where the family spent many summer vacations. In 2006 they moved to Menomonie, WI. Gale began a 15-year part time job as a bus driver for Menomonie Transportation and mowing a large lawn outside of Menomonie that he took much pride in. Dixie and Gale belonged to River City Street Rod club. They enjoyed many of the yearly club outings. He loved going for coffee in the morning, usually opening the cafe himself and reading three different newspapers. He also enjoyed monthly gatherings with the retired UPS drivers from Baldwin and Rice Lake and daily trips to the bus garage in Menomonie. Dixie and Gale enjoyed traveling yearly in the winter to South Padre Island, TX.
Gale is survived by his wife, Dixie of Menomonie; his children, Mitchell (Janet) Ojibwa WI, Philip, Baldwin WI, Angela (Eric) Davis Menomonie WI, and Gregory, Baldwin WI; as well as grandchildren, Nathan (Patsy) Gruber, Neal Gruber, Amanda Chermack, Spencer (Maddy) Chermack, Matthew Chermack, Mallory Chermack; and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Barbara Kwiatkowski and brother Steve (Charlene) Chermack.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Edna Chermack, brother Richard Chermack, and sister Pat Lufkin.
Funeral services we be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 16, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie, WI with Father John Mano officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the church two hours prior to the service for visitation. Lunch to follow the service. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
